UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Striving Hard For Protection Of Public Lives, Properties :CPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 05:26 PM

Police striving hard for protection of public lives, properties :CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said police utilising all possible resources to protect lives and properties of masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said police utilising all possible resources to protect lives and properties of masses.

Holding a meeting with the parliamentarians Members National Assembly (MNAs) Malik Aamir Dogar, MPA Qasim Khan Langha, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MPA Javed Akhtar Insari, Waseem Khan Badozai, Saleem Labor, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Mahinder Pall Singh and Sabeen Gull here on Saturday, Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said the best security arrangements were being made for special events besides controlling crime in the city.

He informed parliamentarians that senior police officers were organising open courts every Friday to resolve public complaints at their door step.

The parliamentarians lauded the efforts of CPO for ensuring security and controlling crime.

Related Topics

National Assembly Police All Best

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.