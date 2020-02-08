Police striving hard for protection of public lives, properties :CPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said police utilising all possible resources to protect lives and properties of masses.

Holding a meeting with the parliamentarians Members National Assembly (MNAs) Malik Aamir Dogar, MPA Qasim Khan Langha, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MPA Javed Akhtar Insari, Waseem Khan Badozai, Saleem Labor, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Mahinder Pall Singh and Sabeen Gull here on Saturday, Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said the best security arrangements were being made for special events besides controlling crime in the city.

He informed parliamentarians that senior police officers were organising open courts every Friday to resolve public complaints at their door step.

The parliamentarians lauded the efforts of CPO for ensuring security and controlling crime.