Police Striving Hard To Protect Lives, Properties Of Citizens :DPO

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 02:10 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Hafiz Atta-ul-Rehman said on Monday that police officials were striving hard to protect lives and properties of the masses.

In a statement issued here, the DPO said that as per the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, different police officials were deployed at all roads of the district for tight security arrangements.

He said that protection of peoples' lives and properties was the top priority of the department and added that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Earlier, on the directives of the DPO Hafiz Atta-ul-Rehman, DSP Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza Bhati and other officers visited hospital to inquire about the health of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ejaz Ahmed Khan.

The ASI was on duty at a police picket when he stopped a suspicious motorcycle. The criminals opened fire on the police and managed to escape from the scene in which ASI Ejaz got injured.

