Police Striving To Control Dumper Accidents:DPO

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran said on Wednesday that various measures had been taken to decrease the number of dumper-related accidents in Sargodha region.

Talking to APP here, he said dumpers had been causing serious losses of human lives and properties for long time.He said that he had paid special attention to the issue after taking over charge as the DPO and ordered stern action against the laws violators.

Faisal Kamran said that 13 people so far were hit to death by dumpers during the ongoing year 2023.The number of deaths was reduced due to solid and practical steps, taken by the administration.

Traffic education Incharge, Muhammad Sajid Mehmood told APP that a survey revealed that dumper-trucks were being altered, modified without adopting prescribed procedures and proper machinery.

Police said a large number of trucks were plying the roads without fitness certificates. The truck owners receive certificates by presenting simple truck for inspection and later on modifications were carried out on them.

A traffic police official said vehicles' inspection was necessary and strict compliance in load management was being ensured. He said that vehicle inspection department was also making efforts to handle the situation effectively, adding that entry of heavy traffic was restricted in densely populated areas of the city.

