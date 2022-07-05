Police striving to ensure citizens not have to hire security guards: City Police Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Karachi Police Chief Javed Odho on Tuesday said the police department was striving to create such a peaceful environment in megalopolis that citizens would not have to hire security guards.

Addressing as a chief guest at a meeting of SITE Association, the Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi said the Safe City project would be completed in two phases, in first phase half of the city would be covered in one year while the whole city would be covered within two years, according to a spokesperson for Karachi Police.

Javed Odho said officers and personnel of city police were making all out efforts for maintenance of law and order.

DIG Traffic in particular was doing a great job of improving the traffic system in the city, he said.

He said the SHOs were responsible for stopping encroachments, eliminating drugs, illegal weapons and maintaining law and order in their concerned jurisdictions.

He informed the attendees that city police had taken another step towards community policing under which volunteers internship program was being initiated.

The office bearers of SITE Association applauded the overall performance of Karachi Police.

DIGP - Traffic Police Karachi Ahmed Nawaz, SSP Keamari and other police officers flanked the Additional IGP Karachi on the occasion.