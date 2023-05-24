Police striving to nab fake DG anti corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Regional Director Anti Corruption Sargodha region Asma Ejaz Cheema has said that police and other law enforcement institutions are striving to nab the person who is pretending himself as Director General Anti Corruption and looting the people after making fake calls to them.

She told APP that Director General Anti Corruption Sohail Zafer Chatha has already taken the stern action on the incident while all law enforcement institutions including police was working on war footing basis to bust the fake ACE high up.