Police Striving To Resolve Traders' Issues: RPO

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti on Wednesday said the business community was the backbone of the country's economy and the police were making all-out efforts to resolve their problems.

He made these remarks during a call on paid by a delegation of traders led by President of Anjuman Tajran Punjab Rawalpindi and Anjuman Shahriyan Rawalpindi Sharjeel Mir, the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said.

The delegation included Tahir Taj Bhatti, General Secretary of Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi, Sheikh Shabir, Sheikh Asif Akram, Atif Ali Shah and Sheikh Naeem, General Secretary of Anjuman Shahryan.

On this occasion, Sharjeel Mir, the head of the delegation of the business community, said, "We play the role of a bridge between the people and the administration. We can also help to improve mutual cooperation, suppression of criminal elements and other security-related matters and the business community is ready for all possible help and support from police and administration." Nasir Mehmood Satti further said that the police also expected that the business community would cooperate with the police authorities in security matters.

He also demanded assistance from the traders to install security cameras in every market.

