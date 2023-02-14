Police striving to resolve traders' issues: RPO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on Tuesday said the business community was the backbone of the country's economy and the police were making all-out efforts to resolve their problems.

He made these remarks during a call on paid by a delegation of traders led by President of Anjuman Tajran Sargodha Nasir Mehmood Shegal.

The RPO urged business community to cooperate with the police authorities in security matters and install security cameras in every market.

Nasir Mehmood Shegal, the head of the delegation of the business community, said, "We play the role of a bridge between the people and the administration.

"We can help to improve mutual cooperation, suppression of criminal elements and other security-related matters and the business community is ready for all possible help and support from police and administration, he vowed.