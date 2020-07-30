Police sub inspector gunned down in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A police sub-inspector (SI) gunned down by unidentified assailants near Super Highway in Karachi, a private news channel reported on Thursday.

The deceased SI identified as Yar Muhammad who was deputed in Gulshan-e-Maymar police station.

According to police, Yar Muhammad was killed by unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle when he was driving back to his home.

The gunmen have opened fire on the police SI near Northern By-pass. It is the fifth attack on police within a month.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police took notice of the martyrdom of police officer and summoned a report from Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir.