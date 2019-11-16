Police Sub-Inspector killed in firing incident

D. I Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Police Sub-Inspector was killed in a firing incident within jurisdiction of Daraban Police Station on Saturday.

According to Police sources, Sub-Inspector of investigation wing, Abdul Ghafar, was killed in room of upper story building adjacent to Daraban Police Station.

Police said that 12 rounds of 30 bore pistol were fired at Sub-Inspector.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.