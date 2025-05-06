Open Menu

Police Sub-inspector Martyred In A Terrorist Attack In Pishin’s Battezai Area

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Police sub-inspector martyred in a terrorist attack in Pishin’s Battezai area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Sub-Inspector of Police, Zainuddin Tareen was martyred after terrorist opened fire in the Battezai area of Pishin district, spokesperson of Balochistan government, Shahid Rind on Tuesday said.

In an initial response to the terrorist incident, law enforcement agencies arrested two suspected militants from the area, according to the Spokesperson of Balochistan government, Shahid Rind.

“The tragic incident is under further investigation,” said Rind, adding that the government is committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

The Spokesperson of Balochistan government, Shahid Rind strongly condemned the incident, saying that investigations have been initiated to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a statement, Shahid Rind expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Zainuddin Tareen and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. “We stand with the family of the martyr. Their patience and resilience are their greatest strength,” he said.

Paying tribute to the martyred officer, Rind remarked, “Zainuddin Tareen has etched his name in history by sacrificing his life in the line of duty. The government will not abandon his family in this difficult time.”

He added that the nation would always remember its heroes and honor their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

