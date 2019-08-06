UrduPoint.com
Police Sub-Inspector Shot Dead In Pishin In Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a Sub-Inspector of police in Pishin area of Balochistan,said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to details, an official of police namely Dost Muhammad was present at a house when identified armed assailants entered the house and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body of deceased to district headquarters hospital for medical legal formalities.

Police cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

