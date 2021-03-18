UrduPoint.com
Police Submit 47 Per Cent Challans In Courts Last Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:28 PM

The police arrested 450 dacoits during the last month by an efficient patrolling plan and intelligence based operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested 450 dacoits during the last month by an efficient patrolling plan and intelligence based operations.

The Lahore police submitted 47 per cent challans in courts in the last month, the performance evaluation report said.

The motorcycle theft incidents also remained less than the previous months due to better monitoring and patrolling mechanism and awareness campaign.

Response time of the police on helpline 15 calls also improved from seven minutes to five minutes on average.

A spokesperson for the police said performance of the Lahore police through its keyperformance indicators proved an improvement as it achieved +10 points instead of itslast few months negative ranking.

