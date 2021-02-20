Police submit challan in motorway gang-rape case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday adjourned hearing of motorway gang-rape case till the issuance of notice for commencement of trial after police submitted challan (Charge-Sheet) in the case

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing, wherein jail authorities produced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused, amid strict security.

The police submitted final challan of the case during the proceedings, wherein the accused were declared guilty.

The police had requested the court for awarding strict punishment to the accused as sufficient evidence was available against them.

The police had also submitted a list of 40 witnesses.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till the issuance of notice for commencement of trial and extended judicial remand of accused.

On September 9, the accused- Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).