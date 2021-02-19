Police submit challan in Osama Satti murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Friday submitted interim challan to an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Osama Satti murder case against five police personnel.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan instructed to shift the case to the ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand.

The court observed that the case challan had been submitted and instructed to share the challan copies with the five accused. The court extended the judicial remand of the accused and adjourned hearing till March 5.