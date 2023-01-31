Police submit details of cases against Fawad Chaudhry in The Lahore High Court (LHC)

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Tuesday that a total of 5 cases were registered by Punjab and Islamabad police against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry.

The police authorities submitted these details before Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh who was hearing a petition filed by Nabeel Shahzad, a relative of PTI leader, seeking details of cases registered against Fawad Chaudhry.

During the proceedings, the court was apprised that Punjab police registered a total of three cases against the PTI leader but he had been declared innocent in a case whereas two other cases were cancelled.

The court was further apprised that Islamabad's Aabpara and Kohsar police had registered two different cases against the PTI leader.

At this stage, the petitioner's counsel argued that details of cases registered in other provinces against Fawad Chaudhry had not been provided. He pleaded with the court to summon the details of cases from other provinces.

At this, the court questioned the petitioner's counsel whether it could summon details from other provinces. Whether the matter fell under its jurisdiction, it questioned.

The court directed the petitioner's counsel to assist it on the issue and adjourned further hearing.

The petitioner had submitted that Fawad Chaudhry had been arrested by Islamabad police in a case. He submitted that it was feared that he might be arrested in other cases. He pleaded with the court to seek details of the cases registered against the PTI leader.