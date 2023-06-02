The Islamabad police on Friday submitted its report to Anti-Terrorism Court in case regarding the 'supardari' of the vehicle of PTI's head Imran Khan in matter pertaining to riot and vandalizing in the Judicial Complex Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad police on Friday submitted its report to Anti-Terrorism Court in case regarding the 'supardari' of the vehicle of PTI's head Imran Khan in matter pertaining to riot and vandalizing in the Judicial Complex Islamabad.

The report said that the accused involved in riot and violence were sitting on the vehicle of PTI's chairman. The Shalimar police had taken the vehicle into its custody.

Imran Khan's lawyer Mirza Asim said that the vehicle of his client went out of order on the last hearing and he departed on another vehicle.

He said that the authority letter of the owner of the vehicle was available and prayed the court to issue directives for the release of the vehicle.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas, hearing the case, remarked that the vehicle couldn't be returned until the appearance of the owner of the vehicle.

The court summoned the investigation officer of the case along with the record tomorrow.