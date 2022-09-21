UrduPoint.com

Police Submits Case Challan Against Shehbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad police on Wednesday submitted challan at a local court in a sedition case registered against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leader Shehbaz Gill.

Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhter heard the case and reserved its decision on the request for provision of Gill's substances. The court also granted one time exemption from hearing to the accused.

The police had stated in its challan that Gill was a main accused in sedition case who deliberately targeted the state institutions during his on air talk. It said there were concrete evidence against the accused and prayed the court to announce punishment to the accused after testifying the witnesses.

After this, the court sent the case filed to session judge for further trial into the case. Meanwhile, the same court heard the plea of Shehbaz Gill for provision of his passport and other substances.

