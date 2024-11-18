Police Submits Final Report Of Cases Against PTI Founder
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 07:02 PM
The Police on Monday filed a comprehensive report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the registered cases against PTI founder in various police stations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Police on Monday filed a comprehensive report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the registered cases against PTI founder in various police stations.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by the Noreen Niazi, the sisters of PTI founder.
DSP Legal Islamabad submitted the report to the bench which stated that a total of 62 FIRs have been registered against
PTI founder at police stations of the capital. Petitioner’s lawyer Shaheena Shahabuddin and Mirza Asim Baig Advocate appeared before the court.
On previous hearing, the police had verbally informed the court regarding the cases details but the court has sought final report from the police.
Recent Stories
Court extends interim bail of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
ICT Police nab 2 snatcher gang members in Sihala
Rawalpindi Police continue operation against unfit vehicles
DC Abbottabad reviews CM KP public agenda progress
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day on Nov ..
Anti-smog symposium calls for sustainable solution
CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Gunvor Group
PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's ..
5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered
Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters
DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes
KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week-2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court extends interim bail of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi4 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab 2 snatcher gang members in Sihala4 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police continue operation against unfit vehicles4 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad reviews CM KP public agenda progress14 minutes ago
-
Anti-smog symposium calls for sustainable solution14 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's children: Azma Bokha ..19 minutes ago
-
5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered19 minutes ago
-
Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters19 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes18 minutes ago
-
FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, commercial properties19 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed19 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad18 minutes ago