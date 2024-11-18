Open Menu

Police Submits Final Report Of Cases Against PTI Founder

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 07:02 PM

The Police on Monday filed a comprehensive report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the registered cases against PTI founder in various police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Police on Monday filed a comprehensive report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the registered cases against PTI founder in various police stations.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by the Noreen Niazi, the sisters of PTI founder.

DSP Legal Islamabad submitted the report to the bench which stated that a total of 62 FIRs have been registered against

PTI founder at police stations of the capital. Petitioner’s lawyer Shaheena Shahabuddin and Mirza Asim Baig Advocate appeared before the court.

On previous hearing, the police had verbally informed the court regarding the cases details but the court has sought final report from the police.

