UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Submits Its Report In A Petition Filed For Registration Of Case Against Cynthia D. Ritchie

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:57 PM

Police submits its report in a petition filed for registration of case against Cynthia D. Ritchie

An Additional District and Sessions Court here on Friday sought a brief report from police by June 17 for transferring the case of registration of an FIR against Cynthia D. Ritchie a US citizen who allegedly used derogatory and insulting language against the former premier Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and other PPP leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Court here on Friday sought a brief report from police by June 17 for transferring the case of registration of an FIR against Cynthia D. Ritchie a US citizen who allegedly used derogatory and insulting language against the former premier Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and other PPP leadership.

The court of AD&SJ Zeba Choudhary listened to the petition filed by a citizen Waqas Abbasi in which Bani Gala police submitted its reply maintaining that case could not be registered against the US blogger citing that it was a cyber crime case and fell under the FIA jurisdiction.

It was briefed the court that complainant Waqas Abbasi on June 1 submitted a complaint in Bani Gala police station stating that a case might be registered against Cynthia D.

Ritchie and after evaluation it was found that the case needed to be investigated by FIA's cyber crime wing.

The police stated that petitioner was directed to approach the FIA Cyber Crime wing in the matter.

The police pleaded the court that such petition might be rejected against police as such case was not in its jurisdiction.

The petitioner's counsel Zahid Asif maintained that according to complainants' application it was in the police jurisdiction to register case under sections 500 and 505 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) but malafidely case was not registered against the accused.

The court directed the police officials for submitting a report by June 17 that such case was not in Police jurisdiction and was of FIA's cyber crime wing's jurisdiction.

The court will resume the hearing on June 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Police Benazir Bhutto Police Station Bani Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency June FIR From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.