Police Submits Report In SC In Journalists Harassment Case

The Inspector General of Police Islamabad on Friday submitted a report before the Supreme Court regarding harassment and attacks on journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police Islamabad on Friday submitted a report before the Supreme Court regarding harassment and attacks on journalists.

The 11-page report submitted by the Federal capital police stated that about 16 cases were registered with different police stations of Islamabad during the last one year.

The report maintained that action had been taken against 32 people involved in the attacks on journalists.

It further stated that investigative reports of 12 cases out of the 16 had been submitted to the trial courts.The person who attacked journalist Absar Alam had not been identified by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) yet, it added.

It stated that the person who attacked journalist Asad Ali Toor also could not be identified by NADRA. The faces of those who attacked Absar Alam and Asad Ali Toor were not clear according to the NADRA, it added.

The report stated that the accused who harassed journalist Meher Bukhari was under investigation.

It further stated that total four cases were under investigation and strenuous efforts were being made to trace out culprits Involved in the cases within shortest possible time and investigation will be concluded fairly, impartially and purely on merit.

