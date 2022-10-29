UrduPoint.com

Police Submits Report Regarding Court Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Police submits report regarding court firing incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The police on Saturday presented a report in Balochistan High Court regarding the firing incident took place at District and Sessions court Quetta.

DIG Police Quetta, SSP Operation Quetta and SSP Investigation Quetta Presented a detailed report about the incident took place on Thursday outside the court.

The report was submitted to the division bench of the Balochistan High Court comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Senior Judge Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakarr.

They informed the court about adopting of comprehensive measures to avert such incidents in future.

Registrar High Court, Secretary Home, Additional IG Police, CCPO Quetta, DG Levies, Commissioner Quetta and Deputy Commissioner were also present on the occasion.

It is to be mentioned here that one person was died and several others injured in exchange of firing between two rival groups over feud.

Taking the notice, the Chief Justice Balochistan High Court has directed Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, IG Balochistan Police, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, CCPO Quetta and DG Levis to appear in person before court on Saturday.

