Police submitted challan in MPA Bilal Yasin attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday submitted a challan (charge sheet) in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Bilal Yasin attack case.

Data Darbar police submitted the challan in anti-terrorism court (ATC) against eight accused. The police nominated Mian Haseeb Hamid alias Mian Vicky, Asad Hamid, Hamid Mehmood, Zulifqar alias Bhai, Maroof Ali alias Papu, Mohsin Manzoor besides two shooters- Majid Hussain and Qasid alias Kashi. The police had declared Mian Haseeb Hamid as the mastermind of the attack in the challan.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan started the trial proceedings, after submission of challan, and summoned the accused for August 1.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mian Haseeb Hamid and five other accused were on bail, whereas the two shooters were under custody.

On December 31, 2021, two shooters riding a motorcycle had opened fire on MPA Bilal Yasinon the Mohni Road, Lahore. It was alleged that the shooters opened fire on the behest of Mian Haseeb.