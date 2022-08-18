UrduPoint.com

Police Submitted Medical Report Of Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Police submitted medical report of Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The police submitted medical report of Shahbaz Gill with the court on Thursday.

The PIMS Hospital's medical report of Shahbaz Gill was submitted to Deputy Judge Judicial Raja Farrukh Ali Khan's court, said a press release issued here.

A panel of four senior doctors conducted a medical examination of Shahbaz Gill and prepared the medical report.

According to the medical report Shahbaz Gill had breathing problem since childhood and uses bronchodilator when he needed it.

He is feeling sever pain in the body when take the breath and also have pain in the different parts of body including shoulder, neck, chest and left arm.

ECG test was conducted on emergency basis and medical report also suggested for the x-ray, uric blood and complete test of heart.

Related Topics

Police Blood Allied Rental Modarba Court

Recent Stories

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

18 minutes ago
 LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM ..

LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz

23 minutes ago
 HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

3 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.