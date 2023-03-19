Police successfully completed grand operation against armed tribesmen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration Police and officials of the security forces have completed a successful grand operation against two armed tribes clashing each other in Mir Ali Area of the North Waziristan district, an official of the Police said here Sunday.

He said the Police of the district administration and Pakistan Army have jointly conducted the grand operation against two tribes in Mir Ali who were attacking each other, disturbing the peace of the area.

A large number of heavy weapons were recovered during the operation, the Official of the District Administration Police said. He said during the operation, the Police and officials of the security forces have arrested 19 people in the operation and hideouts of two prominent tribes Epi and Madikhel tribes were demolished, the Police Official said.