Police Successfully Launched Mass Public Drive

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Hazara police, during mass public outreach campaign, conducted hundreds of meetings with Ulema, traders, minorities, public liaison committees, educational institutions and also organized Open Kuthcheries for coordination with the people.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said that public outreach campaign was launched with the objective to bridge the gap between the masses and the police department, this campaign has provided an opportunity for peacekeeping and to highlight the public issues.

He further said that during the three months long mass public outreach drive, police have tried to address the public grievances on the local level while conducting open kuthcheries and meeting with all stakeholders in their area.

While giving the details of police meetings with various stakeholders and open Kuthcheries, the DIG said that during three months-long drive District Police Officers (DPO), Circle DSPs, and SHOs have organized 148 Open Kuthcheires, 142 meetings with the Ulema of different factions, 96 meetings with traders of Hazara division, 25 meetings with minorities, 133 meetings with the heads of an educational institution, 109 meetings with the Imama, Khateeb different mosques and 109 meetings of Public Liaison Committee with the general public were held.

DIG Hazara said that the prime objective of the mass pubic outreach drive was to build the confidence of the masses in the police department and bridge the gap.

He said that the drive got acceptance amongst the masses and we would continue these measures in the future, masses should also play their role and ensure their participation in such activities with the police department.

