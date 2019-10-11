Police surgeons and MLOs trained in DNA Serology and forensic medicine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Police surgeons and medico-legal officers from different parts of the province attended a hands-on training session at Sindh DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL), off International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences - University of Karachi (UoK) to help enhance their professional capacity in updated techniques related to forensic medicine.

Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, SFDL Project Director and workshop coordinator on the occasion highlighting relevance of forensic science said it was critically important to strengthen the investigation and support prosecution of actual culprit.

"This inquest is mainly used in sexual assault and homicide cases," he said reminding that it also helps address the cases where the medical cause of death is not certain or known.

Mentioning that the current practice of medico-legal investigations in the country was not up to the mark, mainly due to lack of proper training of the MLOs, he said the training session is being focused on importance of medico-legal examination and probative evidence which could be collected from a person for DNA analysis.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan particularly mentioned that the SFDL laboratory had been established at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Center for Genome Research, which works as a part of Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi.

He said the state-of-the-art facility of forensic DNA analysis was developed according to international standards containing qualified and trained staff and highly advanced technology.

"This laboratory is established to help police and prosecution to provide speedy and transparent justice to common people," said Dr.

Khan.

Dr Nouman Rasool, SFDL Technical Manager, in his comprehensive presentation highlighted the importance of medico-legal investigations in forensic DNA analysis.

He also shared some of the major cases from his forensic experience and referred to threats that can arise due to inadequacies in a medicolegal investigation process.

Dr Rasool extensively shared with the 25 participants of the workshop the updated scientific technique of evidence collection during examination and modes to take advantage of DNA analysis.

The senior professional also responded to queries raised by the participants regarding the difficulties faced by them during an investigation.

The participants on the occasion also visited the forensic DNA laboratory where they were briefed about the work-flow in the laboratory.

Member Inspection Team of Sindh High Court Abdul Razzaq and Karachi Police Chief (CCPO) Ghulam Nabi Memon also attended the session to observe the training standard and quality.

They too visited the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory and held meeting with the officials of the international center.

Government of Sindh and administration of ICCBS were appreciated for establishing a state-of-the-art forensic facility in Karachi.

Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Khan, Senior Professor at ICCBS distributed certificate among participants and acknowledging their learning passion also reminded them of their responsibilities as an integral part of the justice system in the country.