Police Sweep Areas Ahead Of Pak-West Indies Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 06:56 PM

Police and other law enforcement agencies conducted search operation in different parts of Multan ahead of first test to be played between Pakistan and West Indies from January 17 at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium

The search operation, ordered by CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, was led by Incharge JTT sub inspector Shabana Parveen, and covered areas under jurisdiction of police stations Haram Gate, Qutub Pur, Seetal Mari, and PS Alpa areas including Mohallah Shah Jamal, Bibi Pak Daman, Basti Daira, Mohallah Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz, Vehari Chowk, Basti Dhand and areas around DHA Multan. The whole exercise was meant to throw an impenetrable security blanket over Multan during the two-test series.

Important places besides 92 homes, seven tenants, 10 hotels were checked during the search operation. CRO checking of 182 individuals, besides 18 vehicles was conducted.

