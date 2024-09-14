Open Menu

Police Sweep Multiple Areas In Major Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Police sweep multiple areas in major search operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Police have conducted search operations in Kahuta, Jatali, Dhamyal, Chakri, Mandra, Chuntra and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman here on Saturday in bid to law and order.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations conducted search operations and inspected 60 houses, 24 shops besides checking 123 persons.

The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Rawalpindi Kahuta Criminals Women

