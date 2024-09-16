Police Sweep Wah Cantt In Major Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Police on Monday conducted search operation in Garhi Afghana and its surroundings areas in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt police station.
According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies’ police along with officials of Wah Cantt police took part in the search operation.
During the search, the police checked 22 houses, 12 shops, and 53 individuals were questioned.
The police spokesman stated that the force was fully prepared to protect the lives and property of the public.
The ongoing combing and search operations aim to identify and apprehend suspects and hardcore criminals. The series of search operations will continue under the National Action Plan, he added.
