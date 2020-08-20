Police system of KPK to be implemented in South Punjab: AIG

Additional Inspector General (AIG) South Punjab Inam Ghani said that efforts would be made to implement police system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in South Punjab to facilitate masses of this area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) South Punjab Inam Ghani said that efforts would be made to implement police system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in South Punjab to facilitate masses of this area.

Talking to media persons after officials inauguration of new office of additional inspector general South Punjab here on Thursday, AIG Inam Ghani said that AIG office has been set up as a administrative unit of South Punjab police. He said that the office was completely independent and Inspector General of Punjab has given full mandate for public facilitation.

He said that deployment of officers has been completed and gazetted staff would be deputed soon. He said that police related issues of South Punjab would be resolved through this office. He said that establishment of AIG office was a second step towards administrative South Punjab.

AIG Inam Ghani added that SoP regarding coronavirus would be completed during mourning processions and Majalis of Muharram.

He announced that AIG office would be inaugurated in Bahawalpur on August 21.

He maintained that a meeting was held with provincial committee regarding security arrangements during Muharram-Ul-Haram while all district police officers have been directed to ensure implementation of SoP regarding coronavirus during Muharram.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan termed establishment of South Punjab in Multan a blessing. He said that best efforts would be made to resolve public complaints at their door step. He maintained that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Muharam to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain law and order situation. He said that new police system would be bring positive changes in policing.