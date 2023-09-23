Police Tahafuz center Sargodha stood first in Punjab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Police Tahafuz Markaz Sargodha district stood first among all the Districts of Punjab after providing best service deliveries to 1839 depressed segments of the society during the ongoing year 2023.

Inspector General Punjab Police Dr.Usman Anwar gave a special achievement award to Incharge Tahafuz Markaz Sargodha Safdar Shiekh and appreciated his sincere and humanitarian efforts.

Safder Shiekh while sharing the details said that the center was set up in Sargodha on March 6 this year aimed to envision a modem police force that not only safeguards the general public but also actively contributes to the well being of marginalized and vulnerable segments of society.

He said that 1839 depressed people including 137 transgenders, 456 differently able (deaf), 898 women and 348 children were given the justice and protection according to their cases in Tahafuz Markaz so far which was high ratio contribution of Sargodha than all other cities of the Punjab.