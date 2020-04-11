Police take action against coal mines. operating in violation of ban

The Jamshoro police on Saturday took action against the coal mines which were operating in violation of the government's ban due to the lockdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The Jamshoro police on Saturday took action against the coal mines which were operating in violation of the government's ban due to the lockdown.

The SHO Coal Mines Muhammad Ayub Odho informed that the police also impounded 4 trucks laden with coals and arrested the drivers.

He added that a FIR had been lodged against the drivers on the state's complaint at Coal Mines police station.

He said the action was taken on the directives of SSP Amjad Shaikh who received complaints that the mines were operating in violation of theban.