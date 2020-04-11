UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Take Action Against Coal Mines. Operating In Violation Of Ban

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

Police take action against coal mines. operating in violation of ban

The Jamshoro police on Saturday took action against the coal mines which were operating in violation of the government's ban due to the lockdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The Jamshoro police on Saturday took action against the coal mines which were operating in violation of the government's ban due to the lockdown.

The SHO Coal Mines Muhammad Ayub Odho informed that the police also impounded 4 trucks laden with coals and arrested the drivers.

He added that a FIR had been lodged against the drivers on the state's complaint at Coal Mines police station.

He said the action was taken on the directives of SSP Amjad Shaikh who received complaints that the mines were operating in violation of theban.

Related Topics

Police Osama Bin Laden Police Station Jamshoro FIR Government

Recent Stories

COVID19: new case tally swells to 35 in AJK

2 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad gift 130 Chri ..

2 minutes ago

Man electrocuted in Quetta

2 minutes ago

KP students of Grade 1 to 8th not to be promoted o ..

6 minutes ago

CGGC of China donates 12,000 surgical masks to PED ..

6 minutes ago

Khyber Union of Journalists condemns closer of AAP ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.