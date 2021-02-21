Police take action against motorcycles without numberplate

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Police started action against the motorcyclists plying motorbikes without number plates in Chani Goth and Taranda Muhammad Pana areas.

Incharge, Traffic Police, Taranda Muhammad Pana, Malik Tariq said drive had been launched against vehicles running without number plates on roads.

He said that legal action had been taken against several motorcyclists who had been driving their bikes without number plates.

He urged people to follow traffic rules. He said Traffic Police would continue the campaign to make people bound to follow traffic rules and also to check crime rate.