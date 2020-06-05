Police take action against violations of SoPs for COCID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The capital city police on Friday during a crackdown took action against violations of SOPs regarding COVID-19 pandemic.

SPs along with Assistant Commissioners visited various markets including Anarkali, Shoe Market Neela Gumbad, Yateem Khana Chowk, Moon Market, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Iqbal Town, Karim Block Market to ensure compliance with government orders.

About 657 shops violating SOPs were sealed while more than 1,000 shopkeepers were issued warnings.

Out of these shops, 210 were sealed in Saddar division, 270 in Cantt division and 187 shops in Iqbal Town division on violation of SoPs.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that tickets were issued to more than 1,000 motorists for not wearing face masks while driving. The traffic police would continue taking action for not wearing face masks while driving, he added.

He said that police would get implemented the SoPs regarding coronavirus pandemic to protect the people.