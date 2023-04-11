Police take back looted weapons, ammunition from house of terrorist

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered all the official weapons and ammunition which were looted by terrorists during attack on the City Police Station in Wana, South Waziristan.

According to a police spokesman, the police carried out an operation in Azam Warsak village in compliance with the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Shabir Hussain Marwat.

During the operation which conducted after receiving a tip off, the police raided the house of a terrorist named Bin Yameen and recovered all the official weapons, ammunition and goods which were looted during attack on City Police Station, Wana in December 2022.

The recovered weapons, ammunition and goods included one SMG, two magazines, one bullet-proof jacket, two wireless sets, two mobiles, three belts, three RPG shells with boosters, 11 hand grenades, five kg explosive material, 1126 cartridges of SMG, three IDs, one gas gun, one torch, two bags and one helmet.

It may be noted that around 50 heavily-armed terrorists had attacked the City police station in Wana on December 12, 2022. During the attack, being less in numbers and arms, all police personnel surrendered to the militants. After which, the militants looted all the weapons and ammunition at the station and fled away.

A policeman namely Muhammad Ilyas also got injured in the attack who later succumbed to his injuries.

According to District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain, South Waziristan police have made immense sacrifices for the defense of the motherland, in which many policemen have attained the high status of martyrdom. They will not hesitate to make any sacrifice.