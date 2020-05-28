UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Take Bulls, Carts In Custody Over Illegal Race Sans Observance Of Virus Prevention Guidelines

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 04:51 PM

Police take bulls, carts in custody over illegal race sans observance of virus prevention guidelines

Police have taken several bulls and carts in custody and named over 60 people as accused after an illegal bull cart race was held at Kot Addu engaging people in gambling in total disregard to guidelines for prevention of novel coronavirus

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) : Police have taken several bulls and carts in custody and named over 60 people as accused after an illegal bull cart race was held at Kot Addu engaging people in gambling in total disregard to guidelines for prevention of novel coronavirus.

The bull cart race was held at Sultan colony in precincts of Sinawan police station in tahsil Kot Addu on second day of Eid ul Fitr.

A number of people reached race site from far flung areas and interacted freely without observing social distancing.

Upon receiving complaints, Sinawan police took many bulls and carts in custody and registered FIR against 65 participants of the race with fifteen of them named and rest of the 50 unknown.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kot Addu SITE FIR From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cockpit voice recorder of PIA plane crash recovere ..

4 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 266, ..

3 minutes ago

Sudan Ready to Maintain Security in Darfur After U ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Chief Holds Talks With Israeli Prime Minister ..

6 minutes ago

JUI(F) leadership expresses condolence over demise ..

3 minutes ago

AAC visits bazaars check price lists, quality of f ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.