Police take bulls, carts in custody over illegal race sans observance of virus prevention guidelines

Police have taken several bulls and carts in custody and named over 60 people as accused after an illegal bull cart race was held at Kot Addu engaging people in gambling in total disregard to guidelines for prevention of novel coronavirus

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) : Police have taken several bulls and carts in custody and named over 60 people as accused after an illegal bull cart race was held at Kot Addu engaging people in gambling in total disregard to guidelines for prevention of novel coronavirus.

The bull cart race was held at Sultan colony in precincts of Sinawan police station in tahsil Kot Addu on second day of Eid ul Fitr.

A number of people reached race site from far flung areas and interacted freely without observing social distancing.

Upon receiving complaints, Sinawan police took many bulls and carts in custody and registered FIR against 65 participants of the race with fifteen of them named and rest of the 50 unknown.