Police Take Custody Of Two POs In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:21 PM

Police took custody of two proclaimed offenders from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after they were arrested by Interpol in Dubai

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Police took custody of two proclaimed offenders from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after they were arrested by Interpol in Dubai.

Police said on Wednesday that PO Mubashir Irshad of Chak 27/NB Sargodha along with his accomplices Hassan Amjad had killed his rival during local bodies elections in 2015.

While another proclaimed offender Hafiz Anwar Saeed of Chak 3/NB Bhalwal had murdered Ali Abrar over a petty dispute in 2007.

The outlaws- Mubashir Irshad and Hafiz Anwar Saeed fled Dubai.

FIA authorities handed over the proclaimed offenders to Saddar and Bhalwal police authorities at Islamabad Airport after taking custody from Interpol.

