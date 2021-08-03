UrduPoint.com

Police Take Rickshaw Driver Carrying Four Minor Girls Into Custody

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 02:47 PM

The suspect has been identified as Arsalan who was seen carrying the four minor girls in his rickshaw on July 30 at midnight.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2021) Police apprehended a rickshaw driver over charges of carrying four minor girls in Lahore who was allegedly abducted in the provincial capital, a local tv reported on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Arsalan who was taken into custody after he was spotted carrying the four minor girls in his rickshaw on July 30 at midnight.

The suspect recorded his statement to the police, saying that he dropped the girl near EME society at 11: 45 pm.

The four minor girls were allegedly abducted in the limits of Lahore’s Hanjarwal police station on Monday. According to the police, a first information report (FIR) of the alleged abduction was filed on a complaint of the father of two of the missing girls.

The complainant said his daughters, 10-year-old Anum and 11-year-old Kaneeza went out with two girls from their neighbourhood to take a ride on the Orange Line Metro Train and went missing from there.

The complainant said that he was kidnapped by some unknown men.

The CCPO also took notice of the alleged abduction of the minors, with directives to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to investigate the matter. He instructed that a special team should be constituted with all resources employed to track down the missing girls.

