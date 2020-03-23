Police take seven people into custody for violating lockdown in Sukker

(@fidahassanain)

Police say that the people were taken into custody after they were seen sitting together and roaming freely in the streets in violation of the lockdown imposed by the government in fight against novel Coronavirus.

SUKKER: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2020) At least seven people have been arrested by police over violation of lockdown imposed by the Sindh government in fight against novel Coronavirus.

The police said that all the citizens who were arrested belong to Sukker area of Sindh.

It is first day of lockdown imposed by Sindh government against novel Coronavirus which will continue for the next two weeks.

“Five people were arrested after they were seen sitting together,” said police while the rest of the people were roaming freely in the streets and were taken into custody.

Karachi—the metropolitan city and all other major cities of Sindh have been locked down by the provincial governed after the coronavirus patients increased there.

The government announced that only petroleum pumps, medical and grocery stores and ovens shall remain open during the curfew days.

Punjab is partially locked down due the virus.

Interior Minister says Federal government is not deciding about complete lockdown because it can have serious implications for the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address has asked the masses to go into self-isolation because taking precautionary measures is better than cure.

The minister said calling the army should not be considered as lockdown, because armed forces have always provided assistance to government to cope with any calamity.

He said World Health Organisation has lauded the prompt response of Pakistani government to curb the coronavirus outbreak.