Police take steps against aerial firing, 07 held

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested seven illegal arms holders and recovered ammunition from their possession here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

Pirwadhai police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Ahmad and also held Sajjad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, New Town police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Abdul Hadi.

While Taxila police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Shakir.

Following the operation, Rawat police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Hamad Arshad.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that action will be continued against those involved in aerial firing and possessing illegal weapons.

