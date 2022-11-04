Police take suspicious man into custody from outside SKH

(@Abdulla99267510)

The police say that the suspect belonged to Raiwand, and he was trying to unlock a vehicle parked outside the hospital.

LAHORE: Police on Friday took a suspicious man into custody from outside Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore.

The police said that the suspect belonged to Raiwand, and he was trying to unlock a vehicle parked outside the hospital.

Imran Khan is hospitalized after a gun attack in Wazirabad.

Imran Khan was leading the real freedom march, where he attacked, as a result of which 13 people including the PTI chief were injured while one worker was killed.

The arrested person has been shifted to the police station, where the probe into the matter is underway.

It may be mentioned here that Imran Khan underwent treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital where his leg was operated last night.

The sources said that the bullet did not damage the leg bone, the operation was short but time was needed to satisfy from every angle during the operation as all kinds of particles were removed.