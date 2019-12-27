Police take two suspects into custody from Liaqatbagh

(@fidahassanain)

PPP is holding public gathering at Liaqatbagh today to mark death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2019) Police two suspects in surrounding of Liaqatbagh—the place where Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is going to hold public gathering to mark 12th, death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto here on Friday.

According to the sources, the police took them to the police station and did not disclose their identity so far with the reporters.

Liaqatbagh—is a place where former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated by unknown culprits on Dec 27, 2007.

The local administration made strict security arrangements in surrounding of Liaqatbagh area. The local SP told the media that Bilawal is a national leader he would be provided proper security for today’s gathering.

“No matter if any party is in power or not, we have to provide foolproof security for public gathering,” said the SP.

Party workers and supporters of PPP have started coming there to Rawalpindi to take part in the 12th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The heavy bill boards and banners have been posted in various parts of Rawalpindi. “Jiyalas” are coming from far flung areas to mark the death anniversary of their leader.

The party has made arrangements for the party workers to stay at the local hotels.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the gathering at Liaqatbagh today evening .

Earlier, through a statement which went viral on social media, Bilawal Bhutto said: "strongest chain of the federation of Pakistan" and those who assassinated her had "planned to break the chain but failed due to 'Pakistan khappe' slogan of President Asif Ali Zardari soon after the national tragedy".

“Pakistanis can’t forget their brave leader who sacrificed everything for the country and for the rights of its barefoot masses,” he further said. There are flags and pictures of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir and Bilawal everywhere on the roads leading to Liaqatbagh. According to the observers, around 50,000 seats have been arranged at Liaqatbagh.

The local administration earlier denied the PPP to hold gathering or rally at Liaqat Bagh due to security reasons but the party challenged their ban before the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench and got permission from the court to hold gathering to mark death anniversary of late Benazir Bhutto. The court had directed the authorities concerned to provide security to the party workers and its leadership at Liaqabagh.