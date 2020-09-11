UrduPoint.com
Police Take Two Suspects Using Gang-rape Victim’s ATM Card Into Custody

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:20 PM

Police say that it is major development as two suspects who using the ATM card of the woman gang-raped in Gujjarpura police precinct have been taken into custody for interrogation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2020) A major development took place in gang rape case as two suspects using her ATM card were taken into custody, the police said on Friday.

The police said that two suspects made an attempt to draw money from the account of the woman who was gang-raped on Lahore Motorway in front of her children.

“Two suspects have been taken into custody and their samples for DNA have also been taken,” said the police.

Police officials called it major development in the case.

So far, 70 suspects were taken into custody and were interrogated in connection with the horrific incident of gang-rape in Gujjarpura police precinct on Thursday.

Punjab government had earlier constituted a high level committee to investigate the Motorway gang-rape case.

The sources said that the committee headed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and comprising Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Momin Agha, Additional IG Special Branch, DIG Investigation Punjab and DG Forensic Science Agency would probe the shocking incident.

They said that the committee was given three-day time to complete the investigation and submit report to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Yesterday night, the medical reports confirmed that the woman was raped.

On other hand, Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani constituted a six-member special investigation committee for investigation of the said Motorway rape case.

DIG Investigation Lahore Shahzada Sultan would lead the committee while SSP Investigation Lahore Zeeshan Asghar, RO Special Branch Lahore Jahanzeb Nazir, RO CTD Lahore Naseebullah Khan, SP CIA Lahore Asim Iftikhar and in charge Gender Crimes Civil Lines Lahore Miss Fiza Azam will be the other members of the committee.

So far, 70 suspects were taken into custody in connection with Motorway Gang-Rape case and the police still could not reach any conclusion that who were the real suspects.

The incident spread shock waves across the country and raised serious questions about the security and protection of their women and children.

