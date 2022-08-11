UrduPoint.com

Police Take Wife, Relative Of Shahbaz Gill's Driver Into Custody

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Police take wife, relative of Shahbaz Gill's driver into custody

The police say they have raided the house of Izhar in a bid to recover the cell phone of the PTI leader but his driver's wife and relative created hurdles in the official work.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2022) Police on Thursday took wife of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's driver into custody during raid at the house of latter in a bid to recover his mobile phone for investigation purposes.
Izhar, the driver of Gill, had already fled away when police conducted raid to arrest him.

However, the police took his wife and a relative into custody.
According to the police, Gill told them that he handed over his mobile to his driver at the time of arrest. They said that Izhar’s wife and brother-in-law attacked the personnel of law enforcement agency and tore their uniform.
Both Izhar's wife and relative were also booked with the Aabpara police over charges of creating hurdles in the official work during the raid.
Earlier, the police secured two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill who was booked and arrested over charges of making anti-state remarks.


Reacting to the police's raid, PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned arrest of Izhar's wife and relative, terming it “fascist illegal abductions”.
Imran Khan tweeted, "I want to ask our legal community are there no fundamental rights anymore?,".
The former Prime Minister also lashed out at the incumbent government, saying that imported government of the cabal of crooks brought through foreign backed regime change was using fear and terror in the media and among people to gain acceptance after facing rejection in Punjab.
Khan wrote, “But all they are succeeding in doing is further destabilising the country.

The only solution is fair and free elections,”.
On other hands, ARY news is still banned due to the remarks of Gill and the journalists' bodies are protesting against the Federal government for its step.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Punjab Mobile Driver Wife Media All Government

Recent Stories

Pak players move in 2nd round of WSF Mens' World J ..

Pak players move in 2nd round of WSF Mens' World Jr Squash C'ship

6 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visit national hero Arshad Nadeem's house

DC, DPO visit national hero Arshad Nadeem's house

10 minutes ago
 Major (Retd) Zulfiqar becomes 5th Chairman of WSSC ..

Major (Retd) Zulfiqar becomes 5th Chairman of WSSCA

19 minutes ago
 Alhamra starts celebrations of Independence Day

Alhamra starts celebrations of Independence Day

19 minutes ago
 Imran cannot distract people from from foreign fun ..

Imran cannot distract people from from foreign funding, Toshakhana case through ..

35 minutes ago
 Over 8.84m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.84m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.