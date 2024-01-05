Police takes action against underage drivers, 70 FIRs registered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Rawalpindi district police, under an effective operation against underage drivers, took action in accordance with the law and 70 cases were registered in a single day, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that total 5556 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers while 70 cases were registered during last 24 hours.

Police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate the students about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driving license, he said.

All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate the citizens, he added.

He informed that the CPO had directed the officers concerned to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving.

He urged the parents to remain vigilant about their children to avert road accidents.