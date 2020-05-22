Police takes action against woman misbehaving with securitymen on Express Highway, registers FIR

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has taken action against a woman misbehaving with security- men on Hazara Express Highway by registering FIR against the lady

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has taken action against a woman misbehaving with security- men on Hazara Express Highway by registering FIR against the lady.

According to a statement issued here by Regional Police Office Hazara Region, FIR has been registered against the lady whose identity could not be ascertained yet.

It merits a mention here that a video went viral on social media on May 20, 2020 showing an arrogant lady claiming to be wife of an Army Officer was arguing with Police official on duty over a blockade on Hazara Express Highway.

The lady wanted to let her go by crossing the barrier and used abusive language with Police officials performing duty.

The lady while expressing strict aggression over instructions of security forces finally made her way to cross the blockade by thrashing a Police Officer with her speedy black colour car.

The incident received wide condemnation from people from across the country who expressed strong denunciation over the behavior of lady and posted harsh comments seeking action against her derogatory language and conduct with officials performing duty for safety and security of general public.

The City Police Station of Manshera district has registered FIR against the unknown lady and started investigation, adds the statement.

The statement also clarified that no action has been taken against any police official performing duty at the blockade. Infact, the behavoir of Police officials in dealing the misbehaving lady was found to be very much professional fulfilling all requirements of decency and manners.

The statement also made it clear that no citizen is above the law and in this incident all legal requirements will be fulfilled by taking the law breaker to the task.