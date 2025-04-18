Open Menu

Police Takes Action To Protect School Children From Unsafe Transport Practices

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Police takes action to protect school children from unsafe transport practices

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) To safeguard schoolchildren, the Traffic Police Mansehra launched a targeted crackdown on drivers transporting students in unsafe and life-threatening ways on Friday.

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur and Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Mansehra Shahnawaz Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Wajid Ali Swati, along with his team, carried out an extensive operation against drivers allowing students to dangerously hang from the sides or rear of vehicles.

Several violators were fined on the spot, and strict warnings were issued, with legal action promised in case of repeat offenses.

DSP Wajid Ali Swati expressed serious concern over such reckless behavior, stating that it poses a grave risk to children's lives. He urged parents to prioritize their children's safety by ensuring secure transport arrangements.

The operation is part of the traffic police’s broader strategy to enhance road safety and protect vulnerable groups, especially school-going children.

Authorities reiterated that violations of traffic laws would not be tolerated and assured continued enforcement against negligent drivers.

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

4 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

4 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

4 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

6 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

6 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

6 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

10 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

17 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

19 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan