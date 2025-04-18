Police takes action to protect school children from unsafe transport practices

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) To safeguard schoolchildren, the Traffic Police Mansehra launched a targeted crackdown on drivers transporting students in unsafe and life-threatening ways on Friday.

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur and Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Mansehra Shahnawaz Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Wajid Ali Swati, along with his team, carried out an extensive operation against drivers allowing students to dangerously hang from the sides or rear of vehicles.

Several violators were fined on the spot, and strict warnings were issued, with legal action promised in case of repeat offenses.

DSP Wajid Ali Swati expressed serious concern over such reckless behavior, stating that it poses a grave risk to children's lives. He urged parents to prioritize their children's safety by ensuring secure transport arrangements.

The operation is part of the traffic police’s broader strategy to enhance road safety and protect vulnerable groups, especially school-going children.

Authorities reiterated that violations of traffic laws would not be tolerated and assured continued enforcement against negligent drivers.