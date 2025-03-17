Police takes father, grandpa into custody after girl’s death

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A girl died while her cousin sustained an injury in a mystery fire and Gaggo Mandi police have taken the girl’s father and grandfather into custody to ascertain whether she had committed suicide or was killed.

Police said initial information suggested that Samia Tahir had committed suicide by a pistol owned by her grandfather. Her cousin, Amna Aslam, tried to prevent it from happening but failed and the bullet passed through Samia’s head and then hit her, police added.

However, the deceased’s uncle alleged that Samia was killed following which police registered a murder case and took the girl’s father and grandfather into custody for questioning. Police said that girl’s mother had contracted second marriage after divorce from her husband and the girl had been living with her grandfather since then at Chak 371/eb, Gaggo Mandi, Burewala.

Her cousin, Amna Aslam, had come to visit her maternal grandfather. Police said that before the incident, the two girls had gone out of the home on a motorcycle and returned after several hours. People of the village and some family members had then alleged that the girls had eloped. This accusation disheartened Samia so much that she took the extreme step after reaching home.

The girl’s uncle, who lives abroad, however, suspected that she had been killed. Police said the man also has a property dispute with his brother and father.

DSP Rana Iftikhar Ahmad told newsmen they would move forward with the investigations after receiving the report from Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA).