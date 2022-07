(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Police took Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Shahbaz Gill into custody on charges of violation of code of conduct.

According to the police spokesperson, Sub Inspector Shahbaz Zafar, the PTI leader has been shifted to Shah Jamal police station Muzaffargarh.