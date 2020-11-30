UrduPoint.com
Police Taking Action Against Anti Social Elements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Police taking action against anti social elements

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Police taking action against anti social elements have arrested 19 gamblers from the jurisdiction of Attock Saddar and Bahtar police station and recovered Rs 69680 , 17 cell phones , a carry van and three motorcycles .

Cases under the act have been registered against them .

Those arrested include Shakil , Fazal Ghani , Muhammad Ali , Liaqat Khan , Shoukat Ali , Muhammad Ashiq , Liaqat Ali , Rehmat Khan , Abdul Munaf , Umer Khan ,Godar Khan , Sohail Shah , Anwar Khan , Umer Elahi , Tariq Mehmood , Muhammad Fayyaz , Manzoor Elahi , Mehboob Shah and Muhammad Yaqoob .

Meanwhile Attock police arranged an E-Gadget workshop for the mobile shop owners and mobile repair shop owners . The purpose of the workshop was to curtail the theft of cell phones.

More Stories From Pakistan

